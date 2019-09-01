Lazio and Roma share points in lively Rome derby

Aleksandar Kolarov’s 17th-minute penalty put Roma ahead amid a flurry of chances with Lazio hitting the post three times and Roma twice inside the opening half hour.

Simone Inzaghi’s side looked the more threatening and levelled on the hour mark through Alberto’s strike.

But they were denied by the frame of the goal again when substitute Marco Parolo hit the crossbar late on, before Manuel Lazzari thought he'd scored the winner in stoppage-time, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside in the build-up.

The result left Lazio on four points ahead of their trip to SPAL after the international break, while Roma have picked up two points from their opening two games and host Sassuolo next.