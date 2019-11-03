Ciro Immobile headed in his 100th goal for the capital club in the first half but the home side were soon level through a Bastos own goal.

Joaquin Correa sealed the three points for Lazio with six minutes remaining to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches and move into the Champions League places on 21 points, level with Atalanta and Cagliari.

Stefano Pioli's Milan side are stranded in 11th place with 13 points, and have just two wins in their last eight games..