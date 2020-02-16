The visitors drew first blood when Ashley Young fired home his first Inter goal on the brink of halftime.

But Lazio drew level through a Ciro Immobile penalty early in the second half, before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found space in a crowded box to curl in the winner on the 69th minute.

The victory moved Lazio into second on 56 points, one behind leaders Juventus and two ahead of Inter in third.

The result also saw the Roman club extend their club record unbeaten run in Serie A to 19 games as they ended Inter's own sequence of 16 games without a league defeat.