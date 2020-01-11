Lazio snatch 10th straight win after howler by Napoli's Ospina

Colombian international Ospina was caught in possession inside his own box after 82 minutes, allowing Ciro Immobile to curl in his 20th league goal of the season.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli side came close to scoring as Piotr Zielinski hit the post and Lorenzo Insigne was denied three times by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, but the coach was consigned to his third defeat in his four games in charge.

Lazio are third in the standings with 42 points from 18 games, three behind Inter Milan and Juventus, while struggling Napoli dropped to 10th place on 24 points.