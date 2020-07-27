Leonardo Bonucci: Coronavirus victims will enjoy Juve's title win 'from heaven'

Final, Innsbruck
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said the Serie A title 'is not taken for granted' ahead their encounter against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri admits that he fights with forward Gonzalo Higuain because he feels the player needs that.
Antonio Conte said 'in Italy we need to improve' after Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants during Inter Milan 2-1 victory over Cagliari on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that finishing third from the position he took over the club is a massive achievement.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly ready to sign a former Barcelona starlet who is now a surprise summer transfer option.
Real Madrid plan a huge summer sale to raise €180 million, that is according to a report in Marca.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
In today's Euro Papers could Inter Milan actually pull off signing Lionel Messi? Surely not?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes set on a surprise signing to complete his Manchester United midfield, according to reports in France.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.