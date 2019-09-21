LIVE

AC Milan - Internazionale

Serie A - 21 September 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between AC Milan and Internazionale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gennaro Gattuso or Luciano Spalletti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AC Milan and Internazionale? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AC Milan vs Internazionale. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

