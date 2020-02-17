LIVE

AC Milan - Torino

Serie A - 17 February 2020

Serie A – Follow the Football match between AC Milan and Torino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stefano Pioli or Nicolò Frustalupi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AC Milan and Torino? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AC Milan vs Torino. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

