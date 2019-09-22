LIVE

Bologna - AS Roma

Serie A - 22 September 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Bologna and AS Roma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Siniša Mihajlovic or Paulo Fonseca? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bologna and AS Roma? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bologna vs AS Roma. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

