LIVE

Bologna - SPAL

Serie A - 30 August 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Bologna and SPAL live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Siniša Mihajlovic or Leonardo Semplici? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bologna and SPAL? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bologna vs SPAL. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

