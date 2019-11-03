LIVE

Fiorentina - Parma

Serie A - 3 November 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Fiorentina and Parma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 3 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vincenzo Montella or Roberto D'Aversa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fiorentina and Parma? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fiorentina vs Parma. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

