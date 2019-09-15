LIVE

Genoa - Atalanta

Serie A - 15 September 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Genoa and Atalanta live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aurelio Andreazzoli or Gian Piero Gasperini? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Genoa and Atalanta? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Genoa vs Atalanta. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

