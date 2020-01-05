Genoa
    -
    17:00
    05/01/20
    Stadio Luigi Ferraris
    Sassuolo
      Serie A • Day 18
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Genoa - Sassuolo
      Serie A - 5 January 2020

      Serie A – Follow the Football match between Genoa and Sassuolo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Davide Nicola or Roberto De Zerbi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Genoa and Sassuolo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Genoa vs Sassuolo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment