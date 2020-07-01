LIVE

Hellas Verona - Parma

Serie A - 1 July 2020

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Hellas Verona and Parma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:45 on 1 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hellas Verona and Parma? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hellas Verona vs Parma. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

