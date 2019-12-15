LIVE

Hellas Verona - Torino

Serie A - 15 December 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Hellas Verona and Torino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Iván Juric or Nicolò Frustalupi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Hellas Verona and Torino? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hellas Verona vs Torino. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

