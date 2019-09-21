LIVE

Juventus - Hellas Verona

Serie A - 21 September 2019

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Juventus and Hellas Verona live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Massimiliano Allegri or Alfredo Aglietti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Juventus and Hellas Verona? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Juventus vs Hellas Verona. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

