LIVE

Lecce - SPAL

Serie A - 15 February 2020

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Lecce and SPAL live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Liverani or Luigi Di Biagio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lecce and SPAL? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lecce vs SPAL. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

