The Argentine striker, who has 29 caps for his nation, said that his home country dislikes Ronaldo because of, among other things, his “walk”.

Giving an interview with the Argentinian Football Association (AFA), Dybala claimed: "I said to him: Cristiano, in Argentina, we hate you a bit because of your figure, because of how you are, of how you walk.

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

The two players have struck up a partnership on and off the field, becoming friends away from the pitch, while firing 76 combined goals since Ronaldo joined Dybala at the club.

The two players have been teammates in Turin since Ronaldo joined from Real Madrid in 2018. On February 22nd, he netted in his 11th consecutive Serie A game for the club, equalling a league record jointly held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

With the Serie A season currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dybala was one of the first high profile players to test positive for COVID-19, doing so along with two other Juventus players.

Not knowing for sure if he had it or not to begin with, the 26-year-old, said: "It's not a lie, you have to be careful. People have to stay at home.

“I wanted to train, but after five minutes I was already out of breath, and that's when we realized that something wasn't right, then the tests revealed that we were positive for the virus."