Getty Images
Ronaldo equals Serie A record by scoring for 11th consecutive match
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo equalled a Serie A record by scoring in eleven consecutive games on Saturday when he was on target in the match away to SPAL in his 1,000th senior appearance for club and country.
The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 39th minute as he equalled the record jointly held by Fabio Quagliarella, who scored in eleven consecutive matches for Sampdoria last season, and Gabriel Batitusta, who did so for Fiorentina in 1994.
More details to follow