Sampdoria move away from danger

Sampdoria won a key relegation game for the second time in five days when they beat SPAL 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday while Brescia claimed their first win this year by beating Verona 2-0.

Two first-half goals from Karol Linetty and one from Manolo Gabbiadini moved Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria seven points clear of the drop zone and left SPAL rooted to the bottom of the table.

Linetty pounced on a SPAL mistake to break the deadlock after 12 minutes and Gabbiadini curled in a free kick in the 45th minute. Further confusion in the SPAL defence allowed Linetty to add a third in first-half stoppage time.

Teenager Andrea Papetti headed in from a corner and Alfredo Donnarumma finished off a counter-attack deep into stoppage time as Brescia, beaten 6-0 by Inter Milan on Wednesday, bounced back for their first win since Dec. 14, a run of 14 league games.

Genoa scored twice in the last 10 minutes as they hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Udinese in another match featuring teams battling the drop.

Seko Fofana and Kevin Lasagna put Udinese in the driving seat but Goran Pandev pulled one back and Andrea Pinamonti levelled in the seventh minute of stoppage time, scoring from a rebound after having a penalty saved by Juan Musso.

Sampdoria, who also won 2-1 at Lecce in midweek, are 14th with 32 points, ahead of Udinese on goal difference, with Torino on 31 and Genoa on 27. The teams in the relegation zone are Lecce (25), Brescia (21) and SPAL (19).

Two first-half goals from Erick Pulgar gave Fiorentina a 2-1 win at Parma, their first since the restart of the season. Juraj Kucka replied for the hosts with a penalty early in the second half.

