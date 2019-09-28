Stefano Sensi’s deflected strike put Inter in front after 20 minutes before on-loan Manchester United forward Sanchez finished from close range to double their lead two minutes later.

The match turned on its head a minute into the second half when Sanchez was shown a second yellow card for simulation and Jakub Jankto pulled back a goal for Sampdoria with 35 minutes still to play.

Alexis Sanchez - Sampdoria-Inter - Serie A 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

But Roberto Gagliardini pounced to seal the three points for Inter, who have won their first six league games of a season for the first time since 1966/67 and only the second time in their history.

The victory restored Inter’s two-point lead over Juventus at the top of the table ahead of a meeting between the two sides at San Siro next Sunday, while Sampdoria are rooted to the bottom of the table after taking just three points from the opening six rounds.