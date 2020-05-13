LIVE

Sassuolo - Brescia

Serie A - 13 May 2020

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Sassuolo and Brescia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 May 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roberto De Zerbi or Diego López? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sassuolo and Brescia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sassuolo vs Brescia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

