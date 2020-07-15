Serie A: Juventus draw with Sassuolo in six-goal thriller, AC Milan win again

Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in six league games ended as jittery Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday which cost them the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

Having taken just two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, seven ahead of Atalanta, who thumped Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games remaining.

Juventus got off to a fast start when Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain scored in the opening 12 minutes, but Filip Djuricic's goal in the 29th minute signalled the start of a spirited fightback by the home side.

Goals from Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo put Sassuolo 3-2 up early in the second half but Alex Sandro produced a bullet header in the 64th minute to secure a point for Juve, who are chasing their ninth league title in a row.

AC Milan produced another comeback act as they scored three times after the break to beat Parma 3-1 in Serie A on Wednesday and remain undefeated since the season resumed.

Jasmin Kurtic gave Parma the lead one minute before halftime but Franck Kessie levelled 10 minutes into the second half with a ferocious effort from 25 metres.

Alessio Romagnoli headed Milan in front four minutes later, Hakan Calhanoglu added a third and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nearly got in the act when he headed wide from a Kessie cross.

Milan stayed seventh with 53 points which will be enough to qualify for the Europa League provided Napoli, who are sixth and have booked their place by winning the Coppa Italia, finish in the top six.

Gambia striker Musa Barrow netted an equaliser 10 minutes from fulltime as unlucky Bologna held Napoli to a 1-1 home Serie A draw at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Wednesday.

Barrow scored his fifth goal in the last six games to earn his side a deserved point in a game in which they also had two goals ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for marginal offside decisions.

Kostas Manolas netted an early goal for Napoli, who move to 53 points from 33 games, realistically out of the running for the Champions League qualification places but having already secured a Europa League place via their Italian Cup win last month.

Bologna’s poor run at home continues as they stretched their winless streak to six matches, a major contributor to their mid-table position, but they deserved more from the contest.

Roma win, Lazio held

Lazio's unhappy run continued with a lacklustre 0-0 draw at Udinese on Wednesday, although they at least avoided a fourth successive Serie A defeat thanks to goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and the post which denied Rodrigo De Paul a late winner.

AS Roma clocked up a third successive Serie A win by beating Verona 2-1 on Wednesday, getting off the mark with an early penalty which infuriated their opponents.

The referee ruled that Alan Empereur fouled Lorenzo Pellegrini but Verona claimed their player got the ball and coach Ivan Juric was ordered from the touchline for dissent. Jordan Veretout converted the spot-kick in the 10th minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck the foot of the post before Edin Dzeko headed a second in first-half stoppage time, the Bosnian's 15th goal of the season.

Matteo Pessina pulled one back with a clever backheel two minutes after the restart and Verona dominated for spells in the second half but Roma held out for a win that kept them fifth with 57 points from 33 games. Verona are ninth with 44.

Fiorentina scored three first-half goals and missed a penalty on the way to a 3-1 win over Lecce which almost certainly ended any doubts about maintaining their top-flight status.

Federico Chiesa gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead before Erick Pulgar had a weak penalty saved by Gabriel four minutes later.

Rachid Ghezzal curled a free kick over the wall in the 38th minute and Patrick Cutrone added another after being sent clear by Chiesa.

Lecce replied with a late Yevhen Shakhov goal and stayed 18th, inside the relegation zone, with 29 points, one less than Genoa. Fiorentina are 13th with 39 points.

