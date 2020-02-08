Milan's Ibrahimovic set to play after flu

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to feature in the Serie A derby after flu, said head coach Stefano Pioli who has urged his players to follow the striker’s example.

The 38-year-old Swede, who joined the club for a second spell on a free transfer during the January transfer window, missed Milan’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona last Sunday.

But Pioli said Ibrahimovic should recover in time to feature in the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ between the city rivals.

“He has undergone an individual training programme,” Pioli told a media conference on Saturday.

" Today he is training with the squad and if he gets through that, he will be available tomorrow. "

Milan are undefeated since Ibrahimovic’s arrival last month, with five wins and two draws in all competitions, and Pioli believes the veteran's presence can inspire his team mates.

“We’re facing a team that hasn’t lost for some time,” he said of Inter whose only league defeat this season was at home to champions Juventus on October 6.

“Tomorrow we must all have the face of Ibrahimovic, fired up and determined. We must maximise our potential.”

Pioli’s side are ninth on 32 points, 19 adrift of second-placed Inter, who are hoping to close the three-point gap to leaders Juve.

“Inter did better than us from the start of the season until December, but now we are trying to make up lost ground and we hope to play well in this derby,” he said.

“You prepare for every game with the intention of winning, but there are some matches that are worth more than others. Derby games are must-win fixtures.

Conte warns Inter of 'hidden dangers'

Antonio Conte has urged his Inter players to ignore the big gap between his side and Milan in the Serie A standings.

“Milan deserve a lot more points than they currently have,” Conte told a media conference on Saturday.

“They are a great team and have added a champion like Ibrahimovic, who brings confidence and experience. He has played for both clubs, so it will be emotional for him.

“The derby always has hidden dangers and the extra difficulties are intensified, because there is this desire to be on top in the city.

“But we need to focus on our own path. We have an important run of games ahead of us.”

Inter made a big January signing of their own when they brought in playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal reportedly worth 20 million euros.

The Denmark international made his first start in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Udinese and looks set to be in the lineup again in the 'Derby della Madonnina' despite Conte’s admission that the midfielder needed time to adjust to his new surroundings.

“He has certain characteristics that suit our style of football. It’s very important to have him in both the defensive and attacking phases,” Conte said.