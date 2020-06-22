Football
Serie A

Serie A round-up: AC Milan sink Lecce, Fiorentina held by Brescia

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu und der AC Mailand siegten klar bei US Lecce

Image credit: Imago

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

AC Milan kept alive their hopes of snatching a Europa League qualifying berth after Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu had a hand in all of their goals in a 4-1 Serie A win at relegation-threatened Lecce on Monday.

  • Borussia Dortmund win the race to sign Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham - report
  • Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier to miss PSG's Champions League push 'after rejecting contracts'
Coppa Italia

Ronaldo misses penalty but Juventus edge through to Coppa Italia final

12/06/2020 AT 15:02

The result lifted Milan two places to seventh on 39 points from 27 games, with sixth-placed Napoli ahead of them on goal difference. Lecce stayed 18th on 25 points as they failed to climb out of the drop zone.

Samuel Castillejo fired Milan ahead in the 26th minute when he turned in a sharp Calhanoglu cross from the right flank as Milan dominated the opening half, with Giacomo Bonaventura coming close in the opening exchanges.

The home side levelled with a Marco Mancosu penalty in the 54th minute after halftime substitute Khouma Boubacar was fouled but their joy was short-lived as Milan hit back with two goals inside three minutes.

Play Icon
WATCH

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48

Bonaventura restored Milan's lead barely 40 seconds later when he stabbed in a close-range rebound after Lecce keeper Gabriel parried Calhanoglu's shot and Ante Rebic made it 3-1 after he raced clear from inside his own half.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao added the fourth in the 72nd minute with a diving header from three metres after Calhanoglu released Andrea Conti and the right back delivered an inch-perfect cross from his flank.

Fiorentina held by Brescia after missing flurry of chances

Fiorentina 1-1 Brescia

Image credit: Imago

Fiorentina's disappointing season continued when they were held 1-1 at home by bottom-of-the-table Brescia in Serie A on Monday as both teams played their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage.

Veteran Franck Ribery made his comeback for the hosts after suffering an ankle injury in November and Brescia dropped maverick forward Mario Balotelli after a public spat with the club over his attitude to training.

Brescia went ahead from penalty spot after Martin Caceres slid into Daniele Dessena. Alfredo Donnarumma, who was made to wait for a long VAR review with the ball on the spot, kept his cool to convert in the 15th minute.

Defender German Pezzella levelled with a diving header from a corner just before the half hour.

Fiorentina took control after the break and Ribery and Dusan Vlahovic had goals disallowed in quick succession. In further attacks, Ribery had an effort cleared off the line, Vlahovic was denied by goalkeeper Jesse Joronen's feet, Pol Lirola fired wide from a counter attack and Pezzella headed against the crossbar.

Caceres completed an unhappy evening when he given a second yellow card in the 70th minute. Fiorentina stayed 13th with 31 points from 27 games while Brescia have 17

Premier League

Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

11/06/2020 AT 03:35
Transfers

Dortmund want £115m for Man Utd target Sancho - Paper Round

10/06/2020 AT 21:16
Related Topics
FootballSerie AAC MilanLecce
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Orlando Pride pull out of NWSL tournament after positive COVID-19 tests

17 MINUTES AGO
Football

Fiorentina held by Brescia after missing flurry of chances

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Calhanoglu shines as Milan sink Lecce 4-1

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleLautaro Martinez helps Inter Milan close gap on leading pair with nervy win
Next articleOne positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 18