Serie A round-up: AC Milan sink Lecce, Fiorentina held by Brescia

AC Milan kept alive their hopes of snatching a Europa League qualifying berth after Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu had a hand in all of their goals in a 4-1 Serie A win at relegation-threatened Lecce on Monday.

The result lifted Milan two places to seventh on 39 points from 27 games, with sixth-placed Napoli ahead of them on goal difference. Lecce stayed 18th on 25 points as they failed to climb out of the drop zone.

Samuel Castillejo fired Milan ahead in the 26th minute when he turned in a sharp Calhanoglu cross from the right flank as Milan dominated the opening half, with Giacomo Bonaventura coming close in the opening exchanges.

The home side levelled with a Marco Mancosu penalty in the 54th minute after halftime substitute Khouma Boubacar was fouled but their joy was short-lived as Milan hit back with two goals inside three minutes.

Bonaventura restored Milan's lead barely 40 seconds later when he stabbed in a close-range rebound after Lecce keeper Gabriel parried Calhanoglu's shot and Ante Rebic made it 3-1 after he raced clear from inside his own half.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao added the fourth in the 72nd minute with a diving header from three metres after Calhanoglu released Andrea Conti and the right back delivered an inch-perfect cross from his flank.

Fiorentina held by Brescia after missing flurry of chances

Fiorentina 1-1 Brescia Image credit: Imago

Fiorentina's disappointing season continued when they were held 1-1 at home by bottom-of-the-table Brescia in Serie A on Monday as both teams played their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage.

Veteran Franck Ribery made his comeback for the hosts after suffering an ankle injury in November and Brescia dropped maverick forward Mario Balotelli after a public spat with the club over his attitude to training.

Brescia went ahead from penalty spot after Martin Caceres slid into Daniele Dessena. Alfredo Donnarumma, who was made to wait for a long VAR review with the ball on the spot, kept his cool to convert in the 15th minute.

Defender German Pezzella levelled with a diving header from a corner just before the half hour.

Fiorentina took control after the break and Ribery and Dusan Vlahovic had goals disallowed in quick succession. In further attacks, Ribery had an effort cleared off the line, Vlahovic was denied by goalkeeper Jesse Joronen's feet, Pol Lirola fired wide from a counter attack and Pezzella headed against the crossbar.

Caceres completed an unhappy evening when he given a second yellow card in the 70th minute. Fiorentina stayed 13th with 31 points from 27 games while Brescia have 17

