Serie A teams face two games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Cristiano Ronaldo

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Serie A teams will face two games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.

The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 and finish on August 2 and there will be matches almost every day during that period as it completes the remaining 12 rounds of matches, plus four games outstanding, in just over six weeks.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the pandemic but the government gave the green light for it to restart last Thursday.

Most weekend matchdays will run from Saturday to Monday and midweek rounds from Tuesday to Thursday.

Kickoff times will be 1930 or 2145 local time, although there will be some 1715 starts despite concerns from the players' union about possible high temperatures.

The league will resume with the four matches postponed from previous rounds. Torino-Parma get the ball rolling at 1900 local time on June 20 followed by Verona v Cagliari.

Third-placed Inter Milan host Sampdoria the following evening while Atalanta entertain Sassuolo.

The first full matchday will be on June 22 with three games, including leaders Juventus at Bologna. Second-placed Lazio, who are one point off the top, will play their first game two days later with a tricky visit to fourth-placed Atalanta.

The potentially decisive match between Juventus and Lazio will be on July 20.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead with 63 points from 26 games followed by Lazio (62), Inter Milan (54) and Atalanta (48). The three teams in the relegation zone are Lecce, SPAL and Brescia.

The start of the Serie A season will be preceded by the Coppa Italia semi-final second legs, possibly on June 13, with the final on June 17.

