Welcome back to the third and final week of Tactical Fantasies, a series in conjunction with our colleagues at Eurosport France and the Auxerre manager Jean-Marc Furlan. In the fifth instalment today we look at whether or not you could make Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo work at Juventus.

Why?

Real, Real, Real… It’s always the same name when we talk about Kylian Mbappe possibly leaving PSG. Of course Los Blancos want the French prodigy, and he would have the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world under Zinedine Zidane of all people. But why not follow in Zizou’s footsteps and take a short detour to Italy for his first experience outside of France...

Zidane never neglected the importance that his time in Turin played in his career. Juventus were and remain one of the great European clubs. They are constantly a contender for the highest honours available and win the title every season. Juventus could be the perfect stepping stone for Mbappe.

There are plenty of reasons that this arrangement makes sense but the dream of seeing Mbappe and Ronaldo play together? Plus you can add in Paulo Dybala? On paper it looks incredible. Even if on the pitch, making that combination work might be easier said than done.

Possible formations

4-3-3

A classic, with a holding midfielder to support the attacking axis. So who goes where? Dybala is the easiest, he is the happiest slotting in on the left, but what do you do with Ronaldo and Mbappe? Both players can play out wide or up front. To preserve Ronaldo it might make the most sense to put him through the middle and Mbappe wide. But Ronaldo isn’t really a centre-forward, Mbappe isn’t really a winger and nor is Dybala. There is a better way to combine these three.

4-4-2

Followers of Didier Deschamps will know that it is not totally absurd to imagine Blaise Matuidi playing out on the left with Mbappe on the right and then Ronaldo and Dybala together in attack. It is the same basis of the 4-4-2 that made Les Bleus successful at the 2018 World Cup. The problem is that you end up having the same debate over Mbappe as you do with the national team. Does putting him wide fail to utilise his sublime gifts? The same can be said of Dybala as well, this isn’t the solution.

Chosen formation: 4-3-1-2

Strengths

It is certainly the formation that offers the most compromise. Dybala is always happier when playing through the middle and having two players in front of him should really harness his creative ability as well as providing space for him to drive into. La Joya would bring some much needed creativity to Juventus that is so often missing. Mbappe and Ronaldo are also in their favoured positions, whilst having that attacking midfielder to play off. This has happened with Gonzalo Higuain this season but Mbappe offers far more than the Argentine.

This is a system that you need to be disciplined to play in, as well as having the correct personnel. However Juve are well-equipped to do so with players like Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot or Matuidi. With those players in the middle Juventus can balance supporting the attacking trio in the final third whilst still being able to have enough cover defensively. Out wide it’s easy to imagine Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado blasting up and down the flanks. This formation doesn’t just help the three stars, it helps the entire team.

Weaknesses

The question of playing style comes in here, with both Mbappe and Ronaldo tending to prefer to play with an out-and-out striker wherever possible. “Maybe a focal point is missing,” says Furlan.

“After that, it depends on the possession of your team. Mbappe prefers driving into the final third when his team already has possession, raising your head quickly and play swift passes.”

The verdict

A great player is also a player who knows how to adapt. Mbappe has already proven that he has the quality, particularly in the national team where he often plays out of position to help the team. He would have to do so again if he moved to Turin to make a partnership with Ronaldo work. This is precisely why we love this prospect however. We would like to see the young French starlet take up this challenge to further broaden his abilities and become even better. The sky really could be the limit after that.

