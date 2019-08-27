TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Lukaku scores on Inter debut, United regret nothing. Definitely. Honest

We’re sure Romelu Lukaku scoring on his Inter debut wasn’t a deliberate attempt to troll Manchester United, but it was just another thing piled on top of everything else that the man they rather blithely discarded this summer without signing a replacement got off the mark so promptly for his new club.

We invite you to sit back, relax and watch the goal, if only to replicate Lecce’s Andrea Rispoli, the No.29 there, who casually stood back and did absolutely nothing at all while Lukaku did his thing.

More importantly, the 4-0 win for Antonio Conte’s side over Lecce perhaps provided inspiration that we might have a title race on our hands this season in Italy. Of course these are ludicrously early days, but with Conte in charge and a centre-forward who’s not arguing with everyone at the club every week, the signs are good that Inter could at the very least challenge Juventus, not forgetting Napoli of course.

Bolton could disappear today

At the end of last week it looked like, of the two clubs in England’s north-west facing a precarious future, Bolton would probably survive but Bury might slide out of the Football League. Now, that has flipped around and it is Bolton that could go, after their administrators announced on Monday that the takeover which looked like it would save them had fallen through.

The club’s administrators said in a statement:

" At 5pm on Friday August 23, the completion of the sale of the football club and the hotel had been agreed by all parties and undertakings had been issued by all solicitors except those of Ken Anderson. Devastatingly, on Saturday morning that deal collapsed. At this stage, there seems little point in apportioning blame because that makes no difference to the staff, players, management, supporters and the community who have once more seen their club taken back to the brink. My team have spent the last 48 hours working around the clock, striving to get a deal back on track and trying to convince the parties still in conflict that the very fate of Bolton Wanderers depends on them finding a compromise. "

The Football League have made clear that unless either a takeover is agreed or ‘compelling reasons’ for an extension are submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, then Bolton are essentially done.

It’s easy to be angry at the rest of football for not stepping in, for all the money from elsewhere to not make a difference to clubs like Bolton or Bury. And we probably should be. There are so many parties in both situations who we should be angry at for driving two institutions like this to the wall. Essentially because of greed, selfishness and recklessness, two valued and historical football clubs might not be here by this time tomorrow.

Klopp to take a break (but not for another three years)

By the time Jurgen Klopp’s current contract at Liverpool expires, he will have been at Anfield for seven years, which by coincidence is the same time he spent at Borussia Dortmund.

And when that time is up, he’ll take a rest, as he told German magazine Kicker:

" It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years’ time? If I decide for myself that I can’t go on anymore, I’ll take a break and in that year I’d have to make a definite decision [if he wants to continue at all]. I have absolute energy, but I have one problem: I can’t to ‘a little bit.’ I can only do ‘all or nothing.’ But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year’s break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to. "

He raises a good point there. It does look absolutely exhausting being Jurgen Klopp. Conjuring up the energy to launch that colossal smile surely takes enough out of him, never mind the touchline antics or the media appearances or anything else. We’d take a break if we were him too.

IN OTHER NEWS

Hey, I wonder how Daniele de Rossi is getting on at Boca Ju…ah, yes, of course. Carry on.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy birthday to Deco, 42 today. Here’s probably his finest moment, scoring in and dominating the 2004 Champions League final as Porto beat Monaco.

HAT TIP

" Some quirky things are happening in English football’s top flight. For the first time since 1955, 15 or more clubs have won one of their opening three matches. Another Opta stat doing the rounds on social media on the weekend, courtesy of Duncan Alexander, revealed that the last time 19 or more teams had three points after three games was in 1981-82, the first season after Jimmy Hill and others had successfully campaigned for the introduction of three points for a win. So, if English football is travelling back in time, what does it mean? "

For the Guardian, Stuart James reflects on an odd start to the Premier League season.

COMING UP

How ’bout them Champions League qualifers? There are three second legs tonight, a couple are more or less done but Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys is finely poised at 2-2 from the first game. Elsewhere the Carabao Cup gets going in earnest, and there are a few juicy fixtures, notably Nottingham Forest v Derby County.

Tomorrow’s Warm-Up is brought to you by the man we call the Eurosport Deco, Ben Snowball.