Football
Serie A

Torino president worries about injuries when Serie A restarts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Verdi, Murru - Torino-Sampdoria - Serie A 2019/2020 - Getty Images

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

The president of Serie A club Torino, Urbano Cairo, is worried that players will be exposed to injury if the league restarts next month as expected.

Cairo highlighted that full training had not yet started at most clubs, even though everything was pointing to a restart on June 13 or June 20, depending on the Italian government's final decision which will be made on May 28.

Football

Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him at World Cup

5 HOURS AGO

"It looks like we're off again," he told state broadcaster Rai in a radio interview.

"The real issue is that it will be very difficult for the players to get back on track... after so many months at home, they are at risk of injury.

"In fact, they're going slowly at the moment because they're afraid of getting hurt. The restart is quite complicated, not least because football is a contact sport."

Cairo said that, like the other 19 Serie A clubs, Torino had voted in favour of restarting but that he had some doubts, such as playing behind closed doors.

Play Icon
WATCH

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16

"As already happened in Germany, the championship in Italy will also restart without an audience. And behind closed doors it's not a great show," he added.

Cairo was also unhappy with the Italian football federation (FIGC) decision that Serie A should finish by Aug 20 and the new season should start on Sept. 1.

"Let's remember that the players should be given two or three weeks' holiday, plus they'll need another month for physical preparation. This means that if we finish on 20 August, we'll start again on 20 October," he said.

The government said on Tuesday that full group training could start this week but most clubs said Thursday they had not yet received the official medical protocol and were still training either individually or in small groups.

"We will restart training in larger groups in the new few days," said Serie A leaders Juventus, adding that the entire squad, including backup staff, had returned negative tests.

Football

German football chief proposes salary caps

19/05/2020 AT 16:43
Serie A

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

19/05/2020 AT 15:24
Related Topics
FootballSerie AJuventusGermany
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Sheffield United say no change in Saudi ownership despite filings

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him at World Cup

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Points per game should decide WSL, says Brighton's Powell

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Former Manchester United player Stam named head coach of Cincinnati

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

19/05/2020 AT 15:20
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMilan stadium San Siro can be demolished
Next articleLiverpool's Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training