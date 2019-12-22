The 33-year-old, who has scored 44 goals in 162 apparances for Juve since joining the Serie A champions from Atletico Madrid in 2015, is set to be reunited with former teammate Medhi Benatia in the Middle East.

Sky Sports Italy claim Juve will get €5m (£4.3m) for the Croatia international upon completion of the deal.

Mandzukic has not played a competitive game under Juve boss Maurizio Sarri this season.

Al-Duhail are managed by Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria.