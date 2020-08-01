'We received very little protection from the club, absolutely zero!' - Inter coach Antonio Conte

BERGAMO, Italy, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said the club failed to back him and his players in the face of criticism and complained that some members of the club had jumped on the bandwagon.

"I don't think the work of the players has been recognised and I don't think my work has been recognised," said Conte after his side won 2-0 at Atalanta on Saturday to finish the season in second place, one point behind champions Juventus.

We all received very little protection from the club, absolutely zero.

"We have to grow and improve in all areas, including off the field, and a big club should protect its players more. We’ll discuss it all at the end of the season -- I have to meet the President (Steven Zhang) and he’s in China right now."

Conte added: "I don't like it when people jump on the bandwagon -- they have to be there in the good times as well as the bad and here at Inter it wasn't like that, I'm sorry to say."

It is not the first time Conte has publicly complained about the club.

In November, he criticised poor planning, saying the squad was too small to challenge in both Serie A and the Champions League. The club responded with several signings in the January transfer window.

Inter are still in the Europa League, and face Getafe in a single-leg round of 16 tie. Conte said he would make his judgement after that campaign had finished.

"After the Europa League, we'll make our judgements for next season. I'll make my judgements, the club will make theirs."

