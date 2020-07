Nicolo Zaniolo scores first goal since injury as Roma thump Brescia

Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma celebrates his first goal during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on July 11, 2020 in Brescia, Italy.

AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, one of Italy's brightest prospects, scored his first goal since returning from injury to complete a 3-0 win over Brescia which pushed the hosts closer to relegation on Saturday.

Federico Fazio scrambled the ball home after indecision by the Brescia defence to put Roma ahead three minutes after halftime.

Just after the hour, Carlos Perez released Nikola Kalinic with a ball over the top of the Brescia defence for the Croatian forward to add the second.

Zaniolo, sidelined for five months after suffering a knee injury in January, came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and needed only eight minutes to add the third from Diego Perotti's pass -- his first goal since scoring against Fiorentina in December.

Edin Dzeko hit both the crossbar and post after coming on in the 77th minute as Roma won their second game in a row, keeping them fifth with 54 points but still 11 adrift of the top four and a Champions League place.

Brescia are one off the bottom with 21 points, seven adrift of Lecce who are the lowest team outside the drop zone.

