The Swede scored in the 64th minute as Milan eased to a 2-0 win away at Cagliari on Saturday, a result that did little to alleviate their desperate circumstances mired in mid-table in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic netted with a left-footed strike from a free-kick by Theo Hernández, adding to a second-half goal from Rafael Leao that had put the visitors in the lead.

The 38-year-old – who claimed prior to joining re-Milan he had more offers than when he was 28 – returned with the hope of revitalising a side who were 12th in Serie A going into the game against Cagliari.

In his previous stint at the club, Ibrahimovic helped Milan win Serie A in 2010-11, their last major trophy. He left for Paris St Germain at the end of the following season.

Milan had drawn their previous two home games 0-0, against Sassuolo and last Monday against Sampdoria, in between which they were beaten 5-0 by Atalanta in one of the most humiliating defeats in the club's history.