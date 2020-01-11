Imago
Ibrahimovic scores first goal since returning to AC Milan in 2-0 win away at Cagliari
Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-announced himself as an AC Milan player by scoring during his first competitive start since returning to the club from LA Galaxy.
The Swede scored in the 64th minute as Milan eased to a 2-0 win away at Cagliari on Saturday, a result that did little to alleviate their desperate circumstances mired in mid-table in Serie A.
Ibrahimovic netted with a left-footed strike from a free-kick by Theo Hernández, adding to a second-half goal from Rafael Leao that had put the visitors in the lead.
The 38-year-old – who claimed prior to joining re-Milan he had more offers than when he was 28 – returned with the hope of revitalising a side who were 12th in Serie A going into the game against Cagliari.
In his previous stint at the club, Ibrahimovic helped Milan win Serie A in 2010-11, their last major trophy. He left for Paris St Germain at the end of the following season.
Milan had drawn their previous two home games 0-0, against Sassuolo and last Monday against Sampdoria, in between which they were beaten 5-0 by Atalanta in one of the most humiliating defeats in the club's history.