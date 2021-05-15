Juan Cuadrado scored an 88th minute penalty as 10-man Juventus boosted their Champions League hopes with a dramatic 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter Milan.

After a tame opening the game burst into life when VAR awarded a penalty against Matteo Darmian for putting an arm around Giorgio Chiellini. Cristiano Ronaldo's spot-kick was parried but he netted the rebound with a tap in.

VAR was at the centre again this time awarding Antonio Conte's side a penalty after Matthijs De Ligt trod on Lautaro Martinez's foot. Romelu Lukaku rifled the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

But Andrea Pirlo's men retook the lead in the dying seconds of the half when Cuadrado's first-time effort from the edge of the area took a deflection off Christian Eriksen and fizzed over the keeper.

There was more drama in the second half when Rodrigo Bentancur was harshly shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Lukaku.

Pirlo subbed off Ronaldo and it looked like his side would hold on but the visitors equalised after an own goal from Chiellini after the referee overturned the decision to disallow the goal following a VAR review.

But four minutes later, Cuadrado was caught by Ivan Perisic in the box and the former Chelsea winger converted the spot-kick which moves Juve into fourth place above Napoli. Marcelo Brozovic was then sent off in the closing seconds for a second yellow to cap off a bizarre game.

TALKING POINT

VAR deserves to be voted man of the match.

We saw the best of the much maligned video assistant referee, awarding a penalty to both sides in the first half and then a review which led to the referee overturning the decision to disallow Chiellini's own goal after his tussle with Lukaku. It is a shame VAR was unable to rescind the second yelllow given to Bentancur which was a harsh decision by the ref.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus): The Colombian was at the centre of the Bianconeri's vital victory with a long-range strike and a late penalty after he had been brought down to ease the pressure on Pirlo for the meantime.

PLAYER RATINGS

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 4, Danilo 6, De Ligt 5, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 5; Cuadrado 9, Bentancur 4, Rabiot 5, Chiesa 5; Kulusevski 7, Ronaldo 7. Subs: McKennie n/a, Morata n/a, Demiral n/a.

INTER MILAN: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 5, A Bastoni 5; Hakimi 6, Barella 5, Brozovic 5, Eriksen 4, Darmian 6; Martinez 6, Lukaku 7. Subs: Perisic 5, Sensi n/a, Vecino n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

24' - GOAL FOR JUVE! Darmian is penalised for putting an arm around Chiellini. Ronaldo's penalty is parried and he nets the rebound with a tap in.

36' - GOAL FOR INTER! De Ligt is penalised for a tread on Martinez's foot. Lukaku steps up and rifles it into the bottom corner.

45'+3 -GOAL FOR JUVE! In the dying seconds of the half Cuadrado's long-ranger takes huge deflection and goes over the keeper.

54'- RED CARD FOR JUVE! Bentancur is shown a second yellow card, looked harsh.

83' - VAR OVERTURNS, GOAL FOR INTER! Barela sends in a cross, Lukaku and Chiellini tangles and it deflects off the defender into the net. But a foul is given against the Belgian but VAR overturns it and awards Inter the goal.

88' - JUVE SCORE THE PENALTY! Cuadrado converts the spot-kick, 3-2. Wow, what a finish!

90'+2 RED CARD FOR INTER! Brozovic is shown a second yellow for hacking down Cuadrado.

KEY STAT

Romelu Lukaku is the fourth player to score 23-plus goals with Inter in two consecutive seasons in Serie A after Mauro Icardi, Stefano Nyers and Giuseppe Meazza.

