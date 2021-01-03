AC Milan overcame a first-half red card to beat Benevento and return to the top of Serie A.

City rivals Inter Milan had thrashed Crotone 6-2 to go top earlier on Sunday, but Milan soon found themselves in front in Campania thanks to Franck Kessie's 15th-minute penalty.

Milan's task was made all the more difficult after Sandro Tonali was sent off in the 33rd minute following a VAR review. The referee had initially shown the midfielder a yellow card for a dangerous tackle but changed it to red after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Rafael Leao made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half, while the hosts missed a penalty.

Milan remain unbeaten and have 37 points from 15 games, one ahead of Inter, while Benevento stay 10th.

