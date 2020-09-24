AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19.
The striker scored twice for the Italian side in his last appearance when the club beat Bologna 2-0.
Reports in Italy state that the 38-year-old striker has now returned a positive test, and AC Milan confirmed his test.
Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday. "Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home," it said.
- Ozil future looks to be away from Arsenal, Sancho talks
- 'Difficult' to fit Ozil into Arteta plans, but where will he go?
- Chelsea confirm signing of goalkeeper Mendy
He will now have to go into quarantine to keep away from his teammates until he produces a negative test for the virus.
Barcelona and Juventus target Lewandowski swoop - Euro Papers