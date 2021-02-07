Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace to make it 501 goals in club football as AC Milan beat rock-bottom Crotone 4-0 to return to the top of Serie A.

The home side dominated the first half and had an early goal from Davide Calabria disallowed after Ibrahimovic was caught offside.

But the 39-year-old made amends when he broke the deadlock after a one-two with Rafael Leao in the box before curling the ball into the far corner to reach the milestone of 500.

It was a similar story in the second half with Stefano Pioli's side carving out the better chances and they doubled their lead when Theo's Hernandez low cross was converted by an unmarked Ibrahimovic from six yards out.

Milan soon made it 3-0 when Hakan Calhanoglu's corner was headed in at the back post by Ante Rebic. A minute later, Rebic scored his second with a rebound from close range after Ibrahimovic's fierce strike from distance was parried.

The result sees the Rossoneri go two points clear of Inter Milan at the top while Crotone remain four points from safety.

TALKING POINT

How long can Zlatan go on?

He may think he is immortal but the striker looks like he can play in Serie A well into his forties if he can stay injury free. Despite being caught offside regularly against Crotone his finishing and movement looked top notch.

And his numbers are astounding. Zlatan netted 204 club goals before turning 30 years old and has scored 296 after turning 30.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan): A beautiful opening goal with a curling effort, a tap in for the second and he came close to a hat-trick with a header. His link-up play with Leao was also a threat throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC MILAN: G Donnarumma 5. Calabria 6, Tomori 5, Romagnoli 5, Theo Hernandez 8, Meite 5, Kessie 5, Saelemaekers 3, Leao 5, Rebic 8, Ibrahimovic 9. Subs: Calhanoglu 6, Castillejo 5, Hauge n/a, Mandzukic n/a, Krunic n/a.

CROTONE: Cordaz 4, Djidji 4, Golemic 5, Luperto 4; Rispoli 4, Zanellato 5, Benali 4, Vulic 5, Reca 5, Ounas 6, Di Carmine 6. Subs: Riviere 5, Henrique n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

5' - DISALLOWED GOAL! A lovely Leao back-heel flick and Calabria tucks it in from 10 yards. But Zlatan is caught offside.

30' - GOAL FOR MILAN! Zlatan trades passes with Leao in the box before steering the ball into the top corner. Thats his 500th!

61' - GOOD SAVE! Leao trades passes with Rebic and his low drive is tipped round the post by the keeper.

64' - ANOTHER GOAL FOR ZLATAN! Hernandez sprints down the left and puts in a ball for Zlatan for a tap in from six yards.

69' - GOAL FOR MILAN! Calhanoglu with a corner which finds the head of Rebic who nods it into the top corner.

70' - GOAL FOR MILAN! Zlatan's fierce strike stings Cordaz's gloves, Rebic turns in the rebound.

KEY STAT

Zlatan has scored 16 goals this season in 17 games in all competitions.

