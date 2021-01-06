Federico Chiesa scored a brace as Juventus won 3-1 against Serie A leaders AC Milan who suffer their first defeat of the season.

Andrea Pirlo's side stormed out of the blocks led by Chiesa, who hit the post and three minutes later broke the deadlock with a low finish after a sumptuous backheel flick from Paulo Dybala.

Juve then stepped off the gas and allowed the injury-ravaged home side onto them. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a string of impressive stops but was eventually beaten by Davide Calabria's pinpoint first-time finish from inside the area which had the visitors seething as they believed Adrian Rabiot was fouled in the build-up.

AC Milan's Italian defender Davide Calabria (2ndR) celebrates with teammates after scoring an equalizer during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Juventus on January 6, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan Image credit: Getty Images

The second half was equally enthralling with Szczesny again to the rescue to foil efforts from Diogo Dalot and Hakan Calhanoğlu, while Aaron Ramsey had a night to forget and missed two gilt-edged chances for the Bianconeri.

But it was Chiesa who stole the show after controlling Dybala's pass, cutting inside on the edge of the box and guiding the ball into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

The strength of Juve's bench was showcased with Pirlo then bringing on Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie and the two combined for their third with the latter firing the ball in from close range.

The result sees the reigning champions reduce the gap with Milan to seven points with a game in hand to spice up the race for the Scudetto further after second-placed Inter Milan lost 2-1 to Sampdoria earlier.

TALKING POINT

Should AC Milan's goal have stood?

With Juve leading 1-0, Calhanoglu seemed to take out Rabiot in his own half to allow Milan to win the ball back and then launch an attack for Calabria to score. Juve had a strong case for the goal to be chalked off although the home side can also claim Roderigo Bentancur was extremely fortunate to escape a second booking with 20 minutes remaining for a very late challenge.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Federico Chiesa (Juventus): The striker had fire in his belly from the outset and executed two brilliant finishes in either half that his father Enrico would have been proud of. He overshadowed Cristiano Ronaldo with his work rate in a game which Juve had to win.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus F.C. celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 06, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

AC MILAN: Donnarumma 6, Dalot 6, Kjær 6, Romagnoli 7, Hernandez 6, Calabria 8, Kessie 5, Castillejo 5, Hakan 7, Hauge 5, Leao 6...Subs: Diaz 5, Kalulu n/a, Conti n/a, Maldini n/a.

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 8, Danilo 6, De Ligt 6, Bonucci 8, Frabotta 6, Chiesa 9, Bentancur 4, Rabiot 4, Ramsey 3, Dybala 7, Ronaldo 6. Subs: McKennie 7, Kulusevski 6, Arthur n/a, Demiral n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - WOODWORK! Ronaldo with a dummy and a cross which is put behind for a corner. De Ligt heads it on, it falls to Chiesa who smashes a shot against the post.

18' - GOAL FOR JUVE! Beautiful. Chiesa with a low finish into the corner from inside the area after Dybala's flick.

41' - GOAL FOR MILAN! Leao squares it for Calabria who first time sidefoots it into the corner.

62' - GOAL FOR JUVE! Chiesa cuts inside on the edge of the box and guides it into the bottom corner. Great technique.

73' - TOP SAVE! Lovely ball into the box from Ronaldo for McKeenie whose shot is put around the post by Donnarumma. He then catches the ball from the set-piece.

76' - GOAL FOR JUVE! McKennie from close range from Kulusevsk's brilliant run and pass.

KEY STAT

The Rossonneri suffer their first defeat in Serie A since March.

