Inter Milan extended their winless run to four games in all competitions when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.
Lautaro Martinez headed in Ashley Young's cross to give Inter the lead in the 58th minute before they were pegged back by an equaliser from Aleksei Miranchuk in the 79th minute.
Inter spent the closing stages on the back foot as Atalanta, smarting from a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League, pressed for a late winner.
Antonio Conte's Inter, runners-up in Serie A last season, had a chance to go 2-0 ahead but Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello made a double save to deny Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella.
