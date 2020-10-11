Inter Milan's Ashley Young has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday, becoming the sixth member of their squad to be infected in the last week.

Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter's training ground this week.

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

