Ashley Young says he has no regrets leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan after becoming the first Englishman to win the Premier League and Serie A.

Young, who won a Premier League title with United in 2013, says the crushing defeat - decided by a Romelu Lukaku own goal in the 74th minute - and missing out on the league title by a single point motivated him and his teammates to return as a much-improved side this campaign.

Transfers Haaland rules out Chelsea move, targets three PL clubs - Paper Round 04/03/2021 AT 01:06

"It's obviously nice to win the Premier League and then to go to a new league and win that as well is just incredible, an unbelievable feeling," the former England international told Sky Sports

"It's never easy to leave a club in January, but I'm looking back now and I think I made the right decision. I always wanted to go out and win. I've got that ambition, drive and desire to win.

"Obviously the first season we got to the Europa League final which unfortunately we lost. We also lost the league by one point and I think that might have spurred us on for this season to go out and get ourselves a trophy and win Serie A.

Going out there and making that decision, I think it was the best one I made.

Inter fans celebrate first title win since 2010

Inter Milan were one of the 12 clubs who agreed to join a proposed European Super League as a founding member two weeks ago.

After the six English clubs pulled out two days after it was announced, Inter decided alongside AC Milan and Atletico Madrid not to be involved either.

Young says the players did not want the breakaway league in the first place.

"We didn't want it as players and that's it - plain and simple," Young said. "For me, it was a non-starter.

For us as players it was just about concentrating on the games we had coming up. We needed to carry on winning games, we had a league to win.

"Whatever was happening with the owners, whoever it was, we let them deal with it, we just concentrated on what went on on the pitch."

Transfers Perisic 'a good fit' for Spurs and Mourinho - View from Italy 08/01/2021 AT 14:52