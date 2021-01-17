Sixth-placed Atalanta's winning run in Serie A came to an end with a 0-0 draw against lowly visitors Genoa on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side went into the game in good form, having won three consecutive league games and scored 15 goals during a four-match winning run in all competitions at home.

But Genoa started brightly as Eldor Shoromudov threatened twice in the first half, firing a shot narrowly wide before a later effort forced a good save from Pierluigi Gollini.

Atalanta created more chances after the break as Hans Hateboer's shot hit the outside of the post, Robin Gosens was denied by the sharp reflexes of goalkeeper Mattia Perin and a dipping Marten de Roon strike was inches too high.

But they could not find a way through and the draw leaves the Bergamo club in sixth on 32 points after 17 games, while Genoa are 16th with 15 points from 18.

Earlier, a Filip Djuricic penalty earned Sassuolo a 1-1 draw against Parma with the last kick of the game to deny the visitors their first win since November.

Midfielder Juraj Kucka’s first-half glancing header put Roberto D’Aversa’s side in front and they looked set to end an eight-match winless run until Maxime Busi tripped Gian Marco Ferrari in stoppage time to concede an avoidable equaliser.

The draw ended a five-match losing run for Parma, but they remain second-bottom with 13 points, while Sassuolo are eighth with 30 after 18 games.

Simy was the hero for bottom side Crotone as the Nigerian scored twice in a 4-1 win over Benevento that took the Calabrians within two points of the safety zone.

Kamil Glik headed the ball into his own net in the first half before Simy's well-taken finishes either side of the break.

Milos Vulic curled home an unstoppable fourth before a deflected Iago Falque strike gave the visitors a consolation.

It was Crotone’s third win of the season and although they remain bottom they moved to 12 points, two behind Cagliari in 17th. Benevento are 11th with 21 points from 18.

