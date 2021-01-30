AC Milan got back to winning ways in Serie A with a 2-1 victory at Bologna on Saturday, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in fine form to help his side open up a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the chance to put the leaders ahead when his spot kick was saved in the 26th minute but Ante Rebic latched onto the rebound to fire home.

Bologna had three glorious chances to level before the end of the first half, but were denied by some brilliant saves from Donnarumma.

Those stops proved crucial as Milan were awarded another penalty in the 55th minute. Franck Kessie converted from the spot to double his side's lead.

Substitute Andrea Poli got one back for the hosts in the 81st minute, but they could not find an equaliser despite plenty of late pressure.

