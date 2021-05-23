Alvaro Morata helped secure a 4-1 victory over Bologna and Champions League football for Juventus, who left Cristiano Ronaldo as an unused substitute.

Napoli's failure to beat Verona at home meant the Old Lady climbed over the Neapolitans to finish fourth.

The pre-match selection controversy was forgotten early on as Federico Chiesa slotted home after Adrien Rabiot's effort came back off the bar.

Just before the half-hour mark, Alvaro Morata nodded home from close range after Paulo Dybala dinked the ball over Lukasz Skorupski and then Rabiot raced from deep to slot a third before half time.

Morata scored another after bringing down a long kick superbly and finishing well, before former Juventus man Riccardo Orsolini finished stylishly for some consolation.

Talking point - Surely this is the end for Ronaldo at Juventus?

If it seemed likely Cristiano Ronaldo would not be at Juventus next season, now it seems highly probable.

Whether he was left out for tactical reasons, or because he or his coach thought he was too tired - all of which were suggested pre-game - it is hard to believe he would not have played a part in a big match if he were to be staying with the Old Lady.

With Juventus up against it to make the top four, and with their record with and without Ronaldo such a stark contrast, it was a massive call to leave him out of the starting eleven - even if the Portuguese star did admit to being tired.

The fact Andrea Pirlo is less than a year into his first job, one of the biggest in world football, and in danger of losing the position only exemplifies this.

But what should we expect from the man who took that Panenka penalty against England in the 2012 European Championship quarter-final?

He will be expected to have Juventus back challenging for the title next season, and if not will likely be out of a job. One thing is for sure, it won’t be for the want of making a strong decision.

Man of the match Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

It was a tough call between Dybala and his strike partner Morata but the classy Argentinian, who has been dogged by injury for much of the season, was in fantastic form.

The two dovetailed superbly, at no time more than in the moment of the match when Dybala bewitched Jerdy Schouten in a manner befitting his compatriot and fellow number ten Lionel Messi, before dinking over the 'keeper and enabling his team-mate to finish an effort that probably was creeping just wide of the far post.

He was second on the field for passes, almost all of which came with precision in the business end of the field.

La Joya came close to rounding off the scoring in the closing minutes when his shot from a narrow angle was parried against the post.

Player ratings:

Bologna: Skorupski 5; Tomiyasu 6, Medel 6, Soumaoro 6, De Silvestri 6; Schouten 6, Svanberg 6; Skov Olsen 5, Vignato 5, Barrow 5; Palacio 7.

Subs: Antov 6, Sansone 6, Orsolini 7, Baldursson 6.

Juventus: Szczesny 6; Cuadrado 7, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 6; Danilo 6, Rabiot 7; Chiesa 8, Dybala 9*, Kulusevski 7; Morata 8.

Subs: Bonucci 6, Bernardeschi 6, Arthur 6, McKennie 6.

Match highlights:

6' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Chiesa scores from close range. Kulusevski gets the better of Di Silvestri and then pulls back calmly for Rabiot, his shot is defected onto the bar from Skorupski and then Chiesa pounced to open the scoring.

29' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Marvellous play from Dybala, turning Schouten inside and out and then flicking over the goalkeeper. The ball was probably heading just wide of the far post but Morata was there to head home. He looked offside but was behind Dybala when he flicked the ball.

45' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Rabiot slides home after Chiesa and Kulusevski link up to play him through on goal.

47' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Morata brilliantly takes down a long kick out and then drives forward before shooting across the goalkeeper who gets a good hand to the ball but cannot stop it reaching the back of the net.

80' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS - DISALLOWED! A fine goal from Kulusevski but his effort is disallowed as he was offside earlier in the move when latching onto a rebound from McKennie's shot. He turned back inside two defenders and then shot into the net but to no avail.

85' GOAL FOR BOLOGNA! Orsolini scores against his former side. Palacio plays the ball into the forward at the front post and he drove it expertly low into the far corner.

Key stat:

