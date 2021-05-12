Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as the champions eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday.

Already crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side soon burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

Edin Dzeko set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan just after the half-hour mark to give Roma hope of a comeback, but Inter's top goalscorer Lukaku made sure of a fourth successive win at the death.

The result moves Inter onto 88 points - already their biggest haul since 2007 - while Roma, who will be coached by Jose Mourinho next season, are now guaranteed to finish no higher than seventh.

Milan score seven at Torino

A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season.

Rebic Torino Milan Image credit: Getty Images

Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play.

Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.

After the break, the floodgates opened as Brahim Diaz scored a fine goal before Rebic helped himself to his first in the 67th minute.

Two more followed from the Croatian forward to give Milan the most comfortable of wins in what was expected to be a difficult match with local rivals Torino fighting for survival down the other end of the table.

Milan are level on 75 points with Atalanta, who also won on Wednesday, in second, with the pair due to meet on the final day. Torino are four points above the relegation zone and have a game in hand on their rivals for the drop.

