The former Manchester United defender was forced to hand over items by armed robbers on Friday morning.

Luxury watches and jewellery were taken before the men left, and Smalling has said on social media that the experience has left him and his family shaken, but fortunately unharmed.

"I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support," he wrote.

"My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!"

Smalling has been sidelined with injury, but has admitted to feeling settled in Rome since his move.

His side is set to face former club Manchester United in the Europe League semi-finals.

