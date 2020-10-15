Christian Eriksen has hinted he is unsettled at Inter Milan, telling the press he is glad he is selected for his national team.

Eriksen was a regular fixture in Tottenham's lineup in his six-and-a-half seasons at the Premier League club and was widely expected to be a regular starter at Inter.

But the 28-year-old has seen his number of appearances become increasingly limited at the San Siro and has suggested he is not happy in Italy.

He told reporters after Denmark's 1-0 victory over England, which he scored the game-winning penalty in, he is pleased "the coach lets me play".

"Anywhere I have been before, even at Spurs, it has always been a pleasure to travel to the national team,” Eriksen said at a press conference.

“It’s not different now, obviously like everyone knows and all the things you write, many things have changed, and I don’t play as much as I did at Tottenham.

“But it’s the same, when I come back to Denmark, I’m happy to be there and it doesn’t matter which club or where I am.

I’m always happy to be back and the coach lets me play, so I’m happy with that.

