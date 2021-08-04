Christian Eriksen returned to Inter Milan on Wednesday to meet team-mates and colleagues, with the club saying he is in “excellent condition”.

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a defibrillator (ICD) to help regulate his heartbeat, but it has been reported that he would need to have it removed before returning to competitive action.

He has returned to club side Inter to undergo further tests ahead of a possible return.

A statement from the Serie A side on Wednesday said: “This morning Christian Eriksen went to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile. The Danish midfielder, who greeted managers, coaches, team-mates and all the staff present, is fine and in excellent physical and mental condition.

“Eriksen will follow the recovery program proposed by the Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will coordinate all the clinical follow-up, always keeping the medical staff of FC Internazionale Milano informed.”

Eriksen joined Inter Milan in January 2020 and last season helped them win their first Serie A title since 2010 before heading off to Euro 2020.

He started Denmark’s opening match against Finland, but collapsed late into the first half and spent a week in hospital.

It has been reported that he will be unable to return to competitive action for at least six months.

