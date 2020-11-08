National teams may field weakened sides during the upcoming international break after a number of Serie A players have been banned from travelling by local health authorities.

Players from Fiorentina, Sassuolo, Genoa, Roma, Lazio and Inter as Covid-19 begins to take hold in Italy.

UEFA Nations League Italy coach Mancini tests positive for Covid-19 06/11/2020 AT 18:47

Players from each of the above teams have been banned from travelling after a player within their squad tested positive, with protocol dictating that players within those respective bubbles have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days after the first positive case. Players who have received a call-up can travel after a period of isolation.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has already tested positive for Covid-19, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on Nov. 15 and in Bosnia on Nov. 18.

As per Football Italia, these are the players and teams affected by the ban.

Argentina:

Correa

Lautaro

Martinez Quarta

Italy:

Biraghi

Castrovilli

Cristante

Gagliardini

Barella

D’Ambrosio

Darmian

Bastoni

Acerbi

Locatelli

Caputo

Berardi

Chile:

Pulgar

Alexis Sanchez

Vidal

Poland:

Dragowski

Armenia:

Mkhitaryan

Albania:

Kumbulla

Strakosha

Slovenia:

Handanovic

Zajc

The Netherlands:

De Vrij

Belgium:

Lukaku

Serbia:

Milenkovic

Kolarov

Vlahovic

Milinkovic-Savic

Croatia:

Perisic

Brozović

Denmark:

Eriksen

Schoene

Slovakia:

Škriniar

Macedonia:

Pandev

With additional reporting from Reuters

Serie A Miranchuk goal denies Inter win at Atalanta 5 HOURS AGO