Cristiano Ronaldo has said the 2019-20 campaign was a strange but positive year after being named Serie A player of the season.

Ronaldo scooped the award selected by fellow players, coaches and officials, with the Juventus star rewarded for leading the side to a ninth successive Serie A title thanks to 31 goals in the league.

It was a campaign interrupted by coronavirus, and Ronaldo has said it took a lot of adapting to.

"It was a strange year, a year that no one would have wanted, but on a personal and team level, it was positive, because we won the championship,” he told Sky Sport Italia . "At the beginning, it was difficult to play in empty stadiums, but our goal was to win the championship and we did it.

"We missed the Champions League but that’s how football is.”

Ronaldo added that being nominated for awards by his fellow players provides the motivation that enables him to keep delivering at the age of 36.

"Thanks to the players who voted for me, I feel very lucky,” the Portugal star said. "I think the trust, the endurance and passion are the secret to enjoying football.

"I feel motivated and these elements must coexist, otherwise it’s not possible to play at this level when you are 34, 35, 36 or 40.”

Ronaldo is in danger of missing out on silverware this term, as Juventus are already out of the Champions League and trail Inter Milan by 10 points at the summit of Serie A.

