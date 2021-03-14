Cristiano Ronaldo helped himself to a stunning hat-trick against Cagliari on Sunday, and it appears his future is at Juventus after the club dismissed talk of an exit.

Ronaldo took to Instagram on Friday to state that he is committed to the club, and would prove as such by bouncing back from the adversity of defeat to Porto.

He did that unequivocally with a perfect hat-trick in the first half against Cagliari, and Juve’s chief football officer Fabio Paratici rubbished talk of an exit for the 36-year-old.

"It makes me laugh,” Paratici said. “I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. I grew up in a small town and I heard people discussing [Michel] Platini, [Ganni] Rivera, [Roberto] Baggio, top players inside bars.

Ronaldo won five Ballons d'Or, I don't know how many Champions League titles. He won so many trophies and scored so many goals at Juventus.

"It's a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here.

"He surely represents the future of Juventus.”

